Maharashtra government orders SIT to probe Rs 1.8 crore cash recovery at guest house

MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a probe into the recovery of Rs 1.8 crore in cash at a Government Guest House. A special investigation team (SIT) was formed following the opposition's uproar over the issue.

Opposition alleged that Rs 1.80 crore cash was found at Shiv Sena leader and MLA Arjun Kothakar and his personal assistant Kishor Patil booked room no 102 at a Guest House in Dhule, Maharashtra.

Local leader Anil Gote said that the probe and SIT by state government is nothing but an eye wash to suppress the incident so that truth should not come out.

Gote alleged that the Shiv Sena leader Arjun Kothakar was in Dhule to attend the MLAs proposed budget meeting and collected a bribe amount of Rs 5 crore in lieu of government contracts.

"This Rs 5 crore bribe money was meant to be distributed among the ruling party MLAs. There is a big scam in the making, and money collections taking place in return of allotment of government contracts in Maharashtra. Without paying a single penny, no government contract has been allocated in state. The ruling party leaders do often come to collect the bribe amount. The contractors are exploited, therefore, rather than doing good work, they do inferior work. The honest tax payers' money has been misused," said Gote.