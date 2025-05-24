Nation

Man shot dead during wedding procession in UP over alleged love affair

According to those familiar with Trivedi, his in-laws hailed from Jeba Mukundpur. His wife had passed away around two to three years ago.
SHAHJAHANPUR: A 32-year-old man who came to attend a marriage function in Shahjahanpur district was shot dead, allegedly over a love affair, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that Amit Trivedi, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri district, had come to attend the marriage ceremony from the bride’s side at Jeba Mukundpur village, under the Nigohi police station limits.

Trivedi’s body, bearing a gunshot wound, was discovered on a road outside the village during the wedding procession on Friday night, the SP said.

Trivedi was reportedly in a relationship with a woman from his late wife’s family, which may have been the motive behind the fatal shooting, the officer added.

Police have registered a case against two individuals Abhishek and Aman based on a complaint lodged by Trivedi’s uncle. Locals identified Abhishek as the cousin of Trivedi’s deceased wife.

The two accused have been absconding since the incident, the SP confirmed.

