Man shot dead during wedding procession in UP over alleged love affair

SHAHJAHANPUR: A 32-year-old man who came to attend a marriage function in Shahjahanpur district was shot dead, allegedly over a love affair, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that Amit Trivedi, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri district, had come to attend the marriage ceremony from the bride’s side at Jeba Mukundpur village, under the Nigohi police station limits.

Trivedi’s body, bearing a gunshot wound, was discovered on a road outside the village during the wedding procession on Friday night, the SP said.