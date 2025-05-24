Mysore Pak to Mysore Shri: Jaipur shops rename sweets, cite nationalism; critics call out linguistic ignorance

JAIPUR: In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, several sweet shop owners in Jaipur have begun replacing the word 'Pak' with 'Shri' while referring to traditional Indian sweets, citing nationalist sentiments and customer discomfort.

Sweets such as Moti Pak, Aam Pak, Gond Pak, and the iconic Mysore Pak—long staples in Jaipur’s confectioneries—are now being rebranded as Moti Shri, Aam Shri, Gond Shri, and Mysore Shri.

The move, which has drawn both support and ridicule on social media, is being seen by some as a symbolic gesture of patriotism to shun any mention of Pakistan - as the use of Pak suggests the hostile neighbour in the imagination of many.

According to shopkeepers, the decision was prompted by repeated customer feedback. "People didn’t like hearing ‘Pak’ anymore. They would associate it—jokingly or seriously—with Pakistan, so we decided to change it," said one sweet shop owner from Johari Bazaar.

Mohit Jain, who runs a popular sweet shop near the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, echoed the sentiment.

"Every day, customers would ask us to change the name. They no longer felt comfortable hearing ‘Pak’. So we brainstormed with the team and decided to give the sweets a more Indian identity," he said.