Naga organisations slam radical group Arambai Tenggol for ‘hoisting’ Meitei flag on Shirui peak

GUWAHATI: Meitei radical group Arambai Tenggol has ruffled the feathers of Naga organisations in Manipur’s Ukhrul district by allegedly “hoisting” the Meitei flag on the Shirui peak during the ongoing Shirui Lily festival.
The Tangkhul Nagas revere the Shirui Hill, which is 97 km from the state capital, Imphal.
Most major rivers in the region originate from the crevices and slopes of Shirui Peak, located at an altitude of 2,835 metres. The festival is a solemn celebration of Shirui Lily (Lilium mackliniae), which is Manipur’s state flower, Tangkhul land and the enduring spirit of the community.
Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla inaugurated the five-day and state government-sponsored festival on May 20.
The Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) said it was an utterly “disgraceful and despicable” attempt by Arambai Tenggol to tarnish and obfuscate the spirit and meaning of the festival for petty and dirty political gains at the wrong place and time.
“Do you even care to know that the Shirui Lily festival is a celebration dedicated to the truth of the inexplicable wonders of God’s creations? That tiny, innocuous flower blossoming and blooming lusciously on a picturesque hilltop evokes so much of an aura and excitement,” said TNL president Sword Vashum said.
The Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong, apex body of Tangkhul students, said the festival embodies peace, ecological consciousness and cultural pride amid a state long affected by ethnic unrest.
“It is, therefore, an act of grave provocation that individuals, reportedly affiliated with the Arambai Tenggol, specifically a faction identifying itself as the Cobra Team – Unit 58, hoisted the Meitei flag…” the student body said.
It viewed this “deliberate political symbolism,” carried out in Tangkhul territory, as nothing short of an attempt to disrupt peace and the neutral stand of the Nagas in the conflict.
“We will not tolerate any attempt to politicise our sacred spaces or challenge the historical and cultural ownership of our land,” the organisation said.
The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) said Arambai Tenggol courted a controversy on the joyous occasion with an unfounded narrative.
The NSCN-IM said the “Salai Taret” flag has no connection with the Tangkhuls in any manner; culturally, historically or politically. “Thus, Arambai Tenggol has once again proved themselves as nothing but a bunch of ‘war-mongers’ provoking the nerves of the peace-loving Tangkhuls,” the outfit said.
It demanded an unqualified apology within 48 hours from the Meitei radical group for its “unwarranted” intrusion at Shirui peak and “hoisting” the flag in an area “that is far from their socio-religious jurisdiction.”