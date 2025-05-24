Niti Aayog's Governing Council meeting begins under PM chairmanship

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, bringing together chief ministers of all states, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and senior Union ministers to deliberate on the theme ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047’.

Held in the national capital, the meeting marks the first major interaction between the Prime Minister and state leaders following Operation Sindoor, and reinforces his emphasis on cooperative federalism under the 'Team India' approach.

The Governing Council, the apex decision-making body of NITI Aayog, plays a critical role in shaping national development priorities in collaboration with states and Union Territories. This year’s theme urges states to craft bold, inclusive, and locally grounded vision documents aligned with national goals for a developed India by 2047 — the centenary of India's independence.

“These visions must include time-bound targets,” the Aayog said in a statement issued ahead of the meeting, emphasizing the need for long-term, outcome-driven planning at the state level.

The council's annual meeting provides a platform for open dialogue on key policy issues and fosters alignment between central and state strategies. The previous meeting was held on July 27, 2024, while the first Governing Council session was convened on February 8, 2015.

Saturday’s meeting is expected to strengthen the Centre-state partnership in India's journey toward becoming a developed nation in the next two decades.