PM to chair NITI Aayog meet today, 1st talks with CMs after Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: The NITI Aayog’s 10th Governing Council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, will be held on Saturday with a focus on states to make India a developed nation by 2047, the Centre said in a statement. The meeting will take place under the theme ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047’, it added.

Notably, the meeting of the Governing Council having heads of all States and Union Territories as its members will take place for the first time after ‘Operation Sindoor’.

According to it, the idea of Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat is a call for states to craft bold, long-term, and inclusive vision documents aligned with national priorities yet grounded in local realities. “These visions must include time-bound targets,” it added.

The statement said states must leverage their unique geographic and demographic advantages while focusing on human development, economic growth, sustainability, technology, and governance reforms.