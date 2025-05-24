Poetry, powerful music: Army's sharp social media tactic hammer in Operation Sindoor message

NEW DELHI: In a striking blend of military precision and cultural symbolism, the Indian Army used poetry and powerful music as part of a sharp social media strategy to hammer home the message of Operation Sindoor, a mission that demonstrated India’s military prowess and resolve against terrorism.

India decimated nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir under Operation Sindoor with precision strikes early on May 7, in response to the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam massacre.

At 1:44 am that day, the government issued a statement emphasising that India had demonstrated “considerable restraint” in the selection of targets and method of execution, adding that “no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted”.

Shortly after, the Indian Army’s social media handles posted a poignant message with a poster that has now become the defining image of Operation Sindoor.

Alongside the message “#PahalgamTerrorAttack Justice is Served. Jai Hind!” the Army’s 1:51 am post on X (formerly Twitter) featured a symbolic poster, ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’ emblazoned across it, with a small bowl of vermilion (sindoor, traditionally worn by married Hindu women) forming the first ‘O’ in ‘SINDOOR’ and a dash of the red powder forming the second.

Since then, the Indian Army has released several thematic short videos on social media platforms that have been widely shared and appreciated. All these videos were produced in-house by the Social Media Section of the Army’s Additional Directorate General of Strategic Communication, sources in the military establishment said.