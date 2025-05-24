Police launch probe into grave desecration of six recently deceased women in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa

BHOPAL: In Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, at least six graves of recently deceased women have been desecrated in such a manner that the lower half of the corpses are exposed. Police have launched a probe into the matter.

The grave desecration has occured in cemeteries in Lohari Naka under Khandwa city Kotwali, and in Sihada village under Moghat Road police jurisdiction.

"Three of these graves are in Bada Kabristan cemetary at Lohari Naka, while three others are in another graveyard in Sihada village. The cemeteries are about 10-15 km apart," a senior police officer in Khandwa district told TNIE on Saturday. The incident occured three days ago, according to police sources.

While confirming the two incidents, Inspector General of Police-Indore Zone Rural Anurag said that two cases have already been registered against unidentified accused and that investigations are underway.

Police are examining CCTV footage and interrogating persons connected to the cases. Some suspect that the tampering could be linked to occult practices; some others suspect that the bodies have been mishandled in other ways.

"The two common patterns, women’s grave being tampered with and the digging having taken place from near the side of the legs, which stood exposed thereafter, suggest the possibility of occult practices having happened at both the graveyards," sources connected with the investigations claimed.

According to local residents in Khandwa town, back in 2008, a mentally unstable youth was reportedly caught by local residents in a graveyard near a woman’s grave which had been badly tampered with. The youth was subsequently handed over to the local police.