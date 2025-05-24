Rahul Gandhi visits Poonch shelling victims, calls tragedy 'deeply painful', vows to raise issue nationally

POONCH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met the victims of the cross-border shelling by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and described the damage caused as a "big tragedy", pledging to highlight their plight at the national level.

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha visited Poonch town and interacted for over an hour with the affected population, including the families who lost their members in the shelling between May 7 and May 10.

"It is a big tragedy. Many people lost their lives. They (Pakistan army) have hit civilian targets directly. I talked to the people and tried to understand their problems and they have asked me to raise their issue at the national level which I will do," Gandhi told reporters.

Later, in a post on X, he said, "Today I met the families of those who lost their lives in shelling by Pakistani troops in Poonch. Damaged houses, scattered belongings, moist eyes and painful stories of losing loved ones -- these patriotic families bear the biggest burden of war with courage and dignity every time. Salute to their courage."

"I stand strongly with the victim families -- I will definitely raise their demands and issues at the national level," Gandhi added.

He was accompanied by senior Congress leaders, the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit president Tariq Hameed Karra and AICC general secretary G A Mir.