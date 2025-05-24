Rahul takes a swipe at Modi, BJP invokes national security

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday ramped up his attack on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar saying that India’s foreign policy has “collapsed” and questioned US President Trump’s role in ‘mediating’ between the two South Asian neighbours.

This comes a day after Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having compromised with India’s honour.

On Friday, Gandhi tagged a post by the Congress which carried a video clip of Jaishankar answering questions on the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent tensions between India and Pakistan, during an interview with Dutch broadcaster NOS: “Will JJ explain: Why has India been hyphenated with Pakistan? Why didn’t a single country back us in condemning Pakistan? Who asked Trump to ‘mediate’ between India & Pakistan?” Gandhi said.

“India’s foreign policy has collapsed,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, hiting out at the Centre.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s comments, the BJP on Friday launched a scathing attack at the Congress MP, asking him to stop “undermining” the Indian Armed Forces’ valour and “jeopardising” the country’s security by making “irresponsible remarks” about Operation Sindoor.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused the Congress leader of carrying forward the “agenda of countries inimical to India”. He said Gandhi’s remarks on the India-Pakistan conflict were being used by Islamabad to “defame” India.