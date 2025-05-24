RJD chief Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap posts picture of self with alleged lover; later claims account was hacked

PATNA: Seven years after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's elder son and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav posted a picture of himself with his alleged lover of 12 years on social media, stirring tensions in political circles.

Hours later, Tej Pratap posted on social media platform X, claiming that his account had been "hacked" and someone with ill intentions had posted an edited picture to "defame him and his family."

Shaing a picture of him with his alleged lover, Tej Pratap wrote on social media, "I am Tej Pratap Yadav and the girl seen with me in this picture is Anushka Yadav. We know and love each other for the past 12 years and have been living in a relationship."

"I wanted to share this with all of you for a long time, but did not know how to do so… Therefore, I am expressing emotions of my heart among all of you. I hope you will understand this,” he added.