RJD chief Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap posts picture of self with alleged lover; later claims account was hacked

PATNA: Seven years after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's elder son and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav posted a picture of himself with his alleged lover of 12 years on social media, stirring tensions in political circles.
Hours later, Tej Pratap posted on social media platform X, claiming that his account had been "hacked" and someone with ill intentions had posted an edited picture to "defame him and his family."
Shaing a picture of him with his alleged lover, Tej Pratap wrote on social media, "I am Tej Pratap Yadav and the girl seen with me in this picture is Anushka Yadav. We know and love each other for the past 12 years and have been living in a relationship."
"I wanted to share this with all of you for a long time, but did not know how to do so… Therefore, I am expressing emotions of my heart among all of you. I hope you will understand this,” he added.
Tej Pratap first posted it at 6:22 pm on Facebook, but deleted it later on. He posted it again, 10 minutes later, at 6:32 pm.
At around 10 pm, Tej Pratap posted on social media platform X, "My social media platforms have been hacked and my pictures are being wrongly edited to harass and defame me and my family members. I appeal to my well-wishers and followers to be cautious and not pay heed to any rumours."
Tej Pratap Yadav had married former Bihar minister Chandrika Roy’s daughter Aishwarya Rai in May 2018. Aishwarya’s late grandfather Daroga Prasad Rai was a veteran politician and a chief minister in the early 1970s.
However, in October 2018, Tej Pratap submitted a divorce petition in Patna civil court, accusing Aishwarya of being rude and not paying attention to him.
Aishwarya also walked out of Lalu– Rabri Devi’s house accusing the in-laws of torture and harassment.
The case is still going on and both of them have been living separately in the meanwhile.
Reacting to the alleged injustice meted out to Aishwarya, former chief minister and HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi asked Lalu to clarify the matter or that the people would give a befitting response in the upcoming assembly elections.