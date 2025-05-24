SC seeks Centre’s reply over reining in online betting

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centre’s response on a PIL seeking to regulate online and offline betting applications. The bench issued a notice over a plea which claimed several children had committed suicide after getting involved in online gambling applications.

The plea also alleged that a lot of online influencers, actors and cricketers were promoting these apps, further luring children to online betting.

“More than 1,023 people committed suicide in Telangana, as 25 Bollywood and Tollywood actors/influencers played with lives of the innocents,” the petitioner argued, adding that an FIR was lodged in Telangana against these influencers.