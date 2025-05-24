States told to take precautionary steps to mitigate impact of potential flood
NEW DELHI: Given the forecast for an above-normal monsoon this year, the Centre will issue an advisory to state governments on taking precautionary measures to mitigate the impact of floods.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the early onset of an above-normal southwest monsoon (SWM) for 2025. The SWM is responsible for 75% of the country’s total rainfall, but it also brings the risk of disasters.
India is among the countries most affected by floods, accounting for 20% of the world’s flood-related deaths and causing significant loss of life and property.
States are being urged to review the capacity of their dams and barrages and address siltation challenges to store more water before the monsoon arrives. The Ministry of Jal Shakti’s Flood Division will provide technical support to assist with this. “The government will send detailed guidelines to state governments on how to prepare for and mitigate floods before the onset of the monsoon,” said an official, following consultations with Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Jal Shakti.
The draft advisory encourages states to adopt a balanced mix of structural and non-structural measures to achieve a reasonable degree of protection against flood damage at an economic cost.
A team of senior officers will initially visit Northeast India, the region most prone to flooding, to assess the situation. Each year, the Brahmaputra River basin causes significant havoc in the region.
IMD has predicted a high probability of above-normal southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall across the country. It forecasts that the southwest monsoon will likely exceed 105% of the long-period average (LPA), with a model error margin of ±5%.
Private weather forecasting firm Skymet, too, has predicted a normal monsoon for this year, estimating rainfall at 103% of the Long Period Average.
According to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the country’s recent estimate on flood-prone areas is 49.15 Mha. The annual average cropped area affected by flood is approximately 3.7 million hectares. Brahmaputra and Ganga River basins in North and Northeast India are mostly affected by floods.
Flood control
States urged to review capacity of dams, barrages
Address siltation to augment water storage capacity ahead of monsoon season
Centre to release detailed guidelines to States on steps to mitigate floods