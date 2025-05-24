States told to take precautionary steps to mitigate impact of potential flood

NEW DELHI: Given the forecast for an above-normal monsoon this year, the Centre will issue an advisory to state governments on taking precautionary measures to mitigate the impact of floods.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the early onset of an above-normal southwest monsoon (SWM) for 2025. The SWM is responsible for 75% of the country’s total rainfall, but it also brings the risk of disasters.

India is among the countries most affected by floods, accounting for 20% of the world’s flood-related deaths and causing significant loss of life and property.

States are being urged to review the capacity of their dams and barrages and address siltation challenges to store more water before the monsoon arrives. The Ministry of Jal Shakti’s Flood Division will provide technical support to assist with this. “The government will send detailed guidelines to state governments on how to prepare for and mitigate floods before the onset of the monsoon,” said an official, following consultations with Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Jal Shakti.