Three killed, two injured in firing over sand dumping dispute in Bihar's Buxar village

BUXAR: At least three members of a family were killed, and two others were injured when unidentified armed criminals opened fire in Bihar’s Buxar district on Saturday morning.
The incident took place around 5.15 am when the victims were out on a morning walk near a canal on the outskirts of Ahiyapur village under Rajpur police station limits. The assailants fired at them from close range, killing two persons on the spot.
The third victim succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Birendra Singh Yadav (35), Sunil Singh Yadav (40) and Vinod Singh Yadav (50). While Sunil and Vinod died on the spot, Birendra succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital.
The injured, identified as Pujan Singh Yadav (40) and Mantu Singh Yadav (35) were rushed to Kochas primary health centre from where Pujan Singh was referred to Varanasi for better treatment. Mantu Singh Yadav is undergoing treatment at Kochas primary health centre.
Police said that a dispute over unloading sand and stone chips on a plot of land led to the incident. The victims were stated to be members of the same family. The early morning incident of firing created panic among residents, who put up a road blockade.
The vehicular traffic on Chausa-Kochas Road came to a stand still due to a road blockade near Jalhara Kauwa Khonch, leading to a long queue of vehicles on the busy road. The residents demanded immediate arrest of the accused. The road blockade was continuing till the time of filing the report.
On getting information, Superintendent of Police (SP), Subham Arya confirmed the death of three individuals in the incident. “The incident is a fallout of old dispute between the deceased’s family and the accused,” he told the media.
However, dumping of sand and stone chips on the site provoked the opposite party, which attacked the victims when they had gone for a morning walk. “Dispute over gravel and sand is stated to be the reason behind the incident,” sub-divisional police officer Dheeraj Kumar said.
A special investigation team headed by SDPO Deeraj has been constituted to arrest the accused at the earliest. Santosh Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Rajpur police station, said that raids were on to arrest the accused. However, no arrests have been made so far.
The SHO said that the assailants reached the site of occurrence on two cars. “The police have got some clue in the incident,” he said, adding that a posse of armed police force has been deployed at the village to ward off any untoward incident.