Three killed, two injured in firing over sand dumping dispute in Bihar's Buxar village

BUXAR: At least three members of a family were killed, and two others were injured when unidentified armed criminals opened fire in Bihar’s Buxar district on Saturday morning.

The incident took place around 5.15 am when the victims were out on a morning walk near a canal on the outskirts of Ahiyapur village under Rajpur police station limits. The assailants fired at them from close range, killing two persons on the spot.

The third victim succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Birendra Singh Yadav (35), Sunil Singh Yadav (40) and Vinod Singh Yadav (50). While Sunil and Vinod died on the spot, Birendra succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital.

The injured, identified as Pujan Singh Yadav (40) and Mantu Singh Yadav (35) were rushed to Kochas primary health centre from where Pujan Singh was referred to Varanasi for better treatment. Mantu Singh Yadav is undergoing treatment at Kochas primary health centre.

Police said that a dispute over unloading sand and stone chips on a plot of land led to the incident. The victims were stated to be members of the same family. The early morning incident of firing created panic among residents, who put up a road blockade.