Two Maoists killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, Bijapur

JAIPUR: Two cadres of CPI (Maoist) in uniform were killed in separate encounters with the security forces in the strife-torn districts of Sukma and Bijapur, Bastar police said on Saturday.

According to Sukma district police chief Kiran Chavan, a joint team comprising District Reserve Guard (DRG) Sukma, STF, CoBRA, and CRPF launched an anti-Maoist search operation on 22 May based on the intelligence inputs about the movement of naxalites at Pesalpad terrain within the Kistaram police station limit.

“The recovered body of male Maoist has been identified as Area Committee Member Madvi Maada who was also the deputy commander of the South Sub-Zonal Bureau. One automatic pistol, BGL launcher and shells among other naxal items were recovered from the encounter scene,” the officer said.

Similarly in Bijapur district, a team of security forces comprising DRG Sukma, STF, and CoBRA units 210 and 208 left on anti-Maoist operation on the basis of specific inputs about the presence of Red Rebels along the border region of Bijapur and Sukma districts.

“An exchange of fire took place between Maoists of PLGA Battalion No. 01 and the forces in the forests of Tumrel under Usur police station limits. After the encounter, a body of one hardcore Maoist identified as Sandesh areas Sannu who was an Area Committee Member of the South Bastar Division Committee was recovered,” said Jitendra Yadav, Bijapur district SP.

Sukma and Bijapur are among the Maoist-affected districts of Bastar in south Chhattisgarh.