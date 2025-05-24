Uttarkashi’s Dhara village in grip of fear as mysterious illness kills 91 livestock within a week

DEHRADUN: A mysterious illness has struck Dhara village in the Mori block of Uttarkashi district, killing over 91 sheep and goats within a week. The outbreak has left local livestock farmers deeply anxious, as several animals continue to suffer from the unidentified disease, sparking fears of more losses.

Amid the escalating crisis, the Animal Husbandry Department has deployed three more veterinary teams to the affected areas to curb the spread and provide urgent care. However, villagers say there has been little improvement, despite these intensified efforts.

Gram Pradhan Randev Singh Panwar expressed his frustration, stating, "Animal Husbandry Department teams have been stationed in the village since Saturday, providing treatment, but so far, no relief has been observed." Panwar highlighted the grim reality, noting, "Two to four livestock are dying every day, and so far, 91 have perished." He identified several farmers who have suffered significant losses, including Kripal Singh, Kirti Singh, Negi Singh, Murti Singh, Jabar Singh, Pratap Singh, Thakur Singh, and Bardaan Singh.

In a direct appeal for higher-level intervention, Gram Pradhan Panwar confirmed, "On Thursday, I sent a letter to the District Magistrate and Chief Veterinary Officer via Sub Divisional Magistrate Mukesh Ramola, demanding the dispatch of a high-level medical team and a special team to assess the damages."