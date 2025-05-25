Annual pilgrimage season of Hemkund Sahib shrine begins in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: The sacred portals of Hemkund Sahib, a revered Sikh shrine in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officially opened to devotees at 10 am on Sunday, marking the start of the annual pilgrimage season.

Led by the 'Panj Pyaras', approximately 5,000 devotees gathered to witness the much-anticipated moment.

Dedicated to Shri Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru, the shrine holds profound spiritual significance for Sikhs.

Preparations for the opening began on Saturday with a Shabd Kirtan and the Bhog ceremony of the Akhand Path at the Govindghat Gurudwara.

Early Sunday morning, the first batch of pilgrims, led by the 'Panj Pyaras' and accompanied by a band from Punjab and the Army, commenced their journey towards Hemkund Sahib from Govindghat.

Chanting "Jo Boley Sonihal, Sat Sri Akaal," groups of devotees, known as 'jathas', made their way up the arduous path before the official opening ceremony.