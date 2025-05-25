Assam police launch massive drive against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police launched a massive drive to detect illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

Even though there were no official report on the number of people detained, over 150 people were said to be detained from Guwahati and its adjoining areas alone.

Police sources said the documents of the detainees were being examined.

The drive by police started on Saturday night and dozens of people were taken to a police reserve in Guwahati for the scrutiny of their documents.

Worried family members and relatives flocked to the police reserve.

Senior police officials remained tight-lipped and no clarity was given on whether the detainees were arrested or released.

The drive was followed after a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs to the states and the Union Territories to identify, detain, and deport illegal immigrants after verifying their documents. A 30-day deadline was set for them.