CDS visits northern and western commands, conducts strategic review, operational assessment

NEW DELHI: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Sunday visited the Indian Army’s Northern Command in J&K's Udhampur and Western Command in Haryana's Chandimandir to conduct a strategic review and operational assessment.

“He interacted with the Army Commanders, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma and Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, and senior Staff Officers who were actively involved in the planning and execution of Operation Sindoor,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

At Udhampur, the CDS was briefed on the Northern Army’s success in neutralising the terror network, adversary assets supporting terrorism, and countermeasures undertaken to protect military assets and the civilian population during Operation Sindoor. He was also apprised of the Army’s efforts to rehabilitate civilians in border areas targeted by the adversary.