CDS visits northern and western commands, conducts strategic review, operational assessment

NEW DELHI: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Sunday visited the Indian Army’s Northern Command in J&K's Udhampur and Western Command in Haryana's Chandimandir to conduct a strategic review and operational assessment.
“He interacted with the Army Commanders, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma and Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, and senior Staff Officers who were actively involved in the planning and execution of Operation Sindoor,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.
At Udhampur, the CDS was briefed on the Northern Army’s success in neutralising the terror network, adversary assets supporting terrorism, and countermeasures undertaken to protect military assets and the civilian population during Operation Sindoor. He was also apprised of the Army’s efforts to rehabilitate civilians in border areas targeted by the adversary.
Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, the Northern Army Commander, gave an update on the continued operational and logistics preparedness of the Northern Army and assured the CDS of its commitment in protecting the borders, while also launching an all-out effort to eradicate terrorism in J&K.
At Chandimandir, Western Army Commander Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar provided a comprehensive briefing on the kinetic and non-kinetic punitive response during Operation Sindoor. He also gave a detailed overview of the operational environment, defence preparedness, and key outcomes of the operation, while underscoring the prevailing security situation along the Western borders.
Inputs were also shared on technological infusion and enhanced logistics capabilities that contributed to improved operational efficiency and real-time situational awareness, strengthening the Western Army’s military capability. The CDS was further briefed on Veterans’ Care and Medicare facilities provided to serving and retired personnel, reflecting the Indian Army’s commitment to the welfare of those who serve the nation.
General Anil Chauhan paid tribute to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Sindoor, lauding the valour, resolve, precision, and discipline of all ranks. He acknowledged the operational excellence achieved by the field formations responsible for guarding the Northern and Western borders in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab.
The CDS commended the synergy and timely execution of operational tasks under challenging conditions. He stressed the importance of continued vigilance, inter-service jointness, and synergy to address evolving threats. He also urged personnel to assist in the rehabilitation of civilians affected by enemy action.
The visit concluded with the CDS expressing deep appreciation for the exemplary conduct and successful execution of military operations, reaffirming the nation’s faith in its Armed Forces. He attributed the success in achieving national security objectives to the high morale, discipline, and unwavering commitment of the Indian Army.