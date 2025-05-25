First COVID-19 case reported in Jharkhand as filmmaker tests positive

RANCHI: The first case of COVID-19 in Jharkhand during the third wave has been reported, with noted filmmaker Lal Vijay Shahdeo testing positive for the virus. Shahdeo, known for his contributions to both Jhollywood and Bollywood, shared the news via a Facebook post.
Shahdeo revealed that his health suddenly deteriorated on 22 May while returning to Ranchi from Mumbai. He lost consciousness mid-flight and was immediately taken to hospital upon landing, where he tested positive for COVID-19.
“There are 257 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India so far, and I am one of them. On 22 May, while travelling from Mumbai to Ranchi, I lost consciousness during the flight. I am currently undergoing treatment at Santevita Hospital, one of the best hospitals in Ranchi, under the supervision of Dr Mohit Narayan,” Shahdeo wrote. He added that he is now feeling much better.
He also urged those who had come in contact with him recently to monitor for symptoms such as headache, body pain, fever, cough, or cold, and to get tested immediately. “Your safety ensures the safety of your loved ones,” he stated.
Shahdeo further mentioned that, due to his health condition, he will be unable to fulfil his duties as a member of the Jharkhand Film Development Corporation Limited, where he was scheduled to preview several films.
Meanwhile, India is witnessing a mild resurgence in COVID-19 cases. As of 25 May 2025, the Union Health Ministry has reported 275 active infections nationwide. Most cases remain mild and are being managed with medication at home. No major outbreaks have been reported, but authorities have urged continued vigilance.
According to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a gradual spike in active cases was recorded between 12 and 19 May. Kerala currently has the highest number of new active cases at 95, followed by Tamil Nadu with 66, and Maharashtra with 56.
Although the situation is under control, the Union Health Ministry has advised the public to observe basic precautions including wearing masks in crowded places, maintaining regular hand hygiene, and avoiding unnecessary travel if symptomatic.