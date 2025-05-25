First COVID-19 case reported in Jharkhand as filmmaker tests positive

RANCHI: The first case of COVID-19 in Jharkhand during the third wave has been reported, with noted filmmaker Lal Vijay Shahdeo testing positive for the virus. Shahdeo, known for his contributions to both Jhollywood and Bollywood, shared the news via a Facebook post.

Shahdeo revealed that his health suddenly deteriorated on 22 May while returning to Ranchi from Mumbai. He lost consciousness mid-flight and was immediately taken to hospital upon landing, where he tested positive for COVID-19.

“There are 257 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India so far, and I am one of them. On 22 May, while travelling from Mumbai to Ranchi, I lost consciousness during the flight. I am currently undergoing treatment at Santevita Hospital, one of the best hospitals in Ranchi, under the supervision of Dr Mohit Narayan,” Shahdeo wrote. He added that he is now feeling much better.