New Covid-19 case registered in Andhra's Konaseema

AMALAPURAM/TIRUPATI/VIJAYAWADA: A fresh Covid-19 case has been reported in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Saturday. Saladi Venkat Rao (64), a resident of Satyavada village in K Gangavaram mandal, tested positive after experiencing symptoms for several days.

He initially sought treatment at a local hospital, where a rapid test confirmed the infection. He was then shifted to Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH), where an RT-PCR test also returned positive. Hospital authorities said Rao is currently under observation in the isolation ward and is in stable condition. His family members have also been brought to Kakinada GGH for testing.

Minister Vasamsetti Subhash urged the public not to panic but to remain vigilant. “Precautions such as wearing masks in crowded areas and seeking timely medical attention for symptoms like cough and fever are essential,” he said, adding that the government has made necessary arrangements to respond to any surge in cases.

With the number of active Covid-19 cases in the State rising to four, with three in Visakhapatnam and one in Kakinada, medical institutions across Andhra Pradesh have begun ramping up preparations.