New Covid-19 case registered in Andhra's Konaseema

AMALAPURAM/TIRUPATI/VIJAYAWADA: A fresh Covid-19 case has been reported in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Saturday. Saladi Venkat Rao (64), a resident of Satyavada village in K Gangavaram mandal, tested positive after experiencing symptoms for several days.
He initially sought treatment at a local hospital, where a rapid test confirmed the infection. He was then shifted to Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH), where an RT-PCR test also returned positive. Hospital authorities said Rao is currently under observation in the isolation ward and is in stable condition. His family members have also been brought to Kakinada GGH for testing.
Minister Vasamsetti Subhash urged the public not to panic but to remain vigilant. “Precautions such as wearing masks in crowded areas and seeking timely medical attention for symptoms like cough and fever are essential,” he said, adding that the government has made necessary arrangements to respond to any surge in cases.
With the number of active Covid-19 cases in the State rising to four, with three in Visakhapatnam and one in Kakinada, medical institutions across Andhra Pradesh have begun ramping up preparations.
At Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH), a special 30-bed Covid ward has been set up, including six ventilator beds—surpassing the State-mandated requirement of 10 beds. A dedicated outpatient counter and testing facilities have also been arranged.
“We are fully equipped with oxygen supply, testing kits, and medicines,” Hospital Superintendent Dr A Venkateswara Rao said, adding, “We have placed indents for 3,000 test kits and 1,000 treatment kits.” He noted that two new variants have been reported nationally, with studies suggesting high transmissibility but mild symptoms and faster recovery.
In Tirupati, Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) and Sri Venkateswara Ramnarayan Ruia Government General Hospital (SVRRGH) have been placed on high alert. While no cases have been reported in their jurisdiction so far, SVIMS Superintendent Dr Ram said isolation beds have been prepared and PPE kits are in stock. A 22-tonne oxygen plant is available to support patient care if needed.
SVRRGH authorities have established a 20-bed isolation ward and set up a separate swab testing counter at the female ward. A senior doctors’ team met on Friday to plan further measures, including the procurement of 100 rapid test kits. In light of Covid cases in Visakhapatnam and Kadapa, SVIMS continues to offer testing and treatment services. “We’re ready to provide extended support if the situation escalates,” Dr Ram added.