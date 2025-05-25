India, Maldives to review key maritime security partnership amid renewed diplomatic warmth

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will meet his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Khaleel on Monday to review the implementation of the India-Maldives comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership, a key pillar of bilateral cooperation.

Khaleel, who arrived in India on Sunday evening for a three-day visit, is leading a high-level delegation. This marks his third trip to India this year, underlining the ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between the two countries after a turbulent period.

The discussions will take place during the second meeting of the High-Level Core Group (HLCG), which was set up to monitor progress on the vision document jointly adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu in October 2023.

Khaleel’s visit reflects the “intensified high-level political exchanges” between the two sides. He will also hold bilateral talks with Jaishankar during his stay.

“Maldives is India’s key maritime neighbour and an important partner in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and vision MAHASAGAR — Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions,” the External Affairs Ministry said.

The visit aims to deepen cooperation under the wide-ranging India-Maldives partnership that spans infrastructure, trade, defence, and maritime security.