Lalu Prasad expels elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from RJD and family for 'irresponsible behaviour'

The move came a day after Yadav said in a Facebook post that he was "in a relationship" with a young woman, but later claimed that his account on the social media platform had been "hacked".

"My social media platform was hacked and my photographs were edited wrongfully," Yadav said in a post on X, referring to the post that had gone viral and was taken note of by media outlets.

In the post, Yadav was seen with a woman and the caption read, "The one seen in this picture is Anushka Yadav. We have been known to each other for the last 12 years. We are in love and have been in a relationship for 12 years".

The post had drawn flak from social media users, many of whom reminded the 37-year-old politician of his marriage that took place with much fanfare in 2018.

Yadav had tied the knot with Aishwarya, the grand-daughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Rai. However, within a few months, Aishwarya left his house, alleging that she was driven out by her husband and in-laws.

It was not known whether a police complaint has been filed by Yadav about the "hacked" Facebook page and the post.

He, however, urged his supporters and followers to be on their guard and "pay no heed to any rumours".