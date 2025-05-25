Ludhiana West assembly bypoll on June 19: AAP aims to retain seat amid stiff competition

CHANDIGARH: With the announcement of by-elections to the Ludhiana (West) assembly constituency in Punjab, to be held on June 19, the battle lines are drawn.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hopes to retain the seat, but given the recent electoral history of this segment, the bypoll is not likely to be a cakewalk for the party, especially after its rout in the Delhi assembly elections.

According to the schedule released by the Election Commission of India, the official notification will be issued on May 26. The last date for filing nominations is June 2, and scrutiny of the papers will take place on June 3.

Candidates can withdraw their nominations until June 5. The counting of votes will take place on June 23. The Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect.

This by-election is being held following the demise of sitting AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi.

All three major political parties in the state have already announced their candidates. AAP has named Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora, an industrialist now known for his work in social welfare.

The Congress has fielded former minister and two-time MLA from this seat, Bharat Bhushan Ashu. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has nominated Parupkar Singh Ghuman, while the BJP is yet to announce its candidate.

A few days ago, AAP supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the party’s campaign for the upcoming assembly bypoll.