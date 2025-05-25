Operation Sindoor not just miltary mission, but reflection of changing India: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Operation Sindoor was not just a military mission, but "the face of a changing India" that reflects the country's resolve, courage, and growing strength on the global stage.

Addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said, "Today the entire country is united against terrorism, filled with anger and determination.'

Modi hailed Operation Sindoor as a turning point in the global fight against terror, describing it as a symbol of India's growing strength and clarity of purpose.

"Operation Sindoor has infused new confidence and energy into the global fight against terrorism," he said.

He lauded as "extraordinary" the precision with which Indian forces attacked the terrorist infrastructure across the border.