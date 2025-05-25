PM Modi chairs NDA CMs, deputies’ meet after NITI Aayog, Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: A day after the NITI Aayog meeting and the successful completion of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a day-long meeting with Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states.
The NDA’s CMs and deputy CMs conclave is aimed at brainstorming on development and other issues of good governance and its practices being followed by the NDA ruled states.
The agenda of the meeting included the success of Operation Sindoor, the announcement of caste enumeration as part of the national census, the first anniversary of Modi 3.0, and good governance practices.
Sources said the NDA CMs and deputy CMs welcomed the Prime Minister and hailed his decision to carry out Operation Sindoor against terror outfits in Pakistan and PoK areas after the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.
As soon as PM Modi arrived at the conclave venue, NDA leaders welcomed him with roses and expressed their support for his national leadership and actions taken against terrorism. Poll-bound state Bihar CM Nitish Kumar along with his deputy CMs is also attending the meet besides AP CM C Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and others.
"The meeting will pass a resolution to congratulate the armed forces and PM Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor and another to laud the Central government for its decision to conduct caste enumeration in the next census", said Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, the in-charge of the BJP's good governance department.
"A significant part of deliberations at this conclave will be devoted to best practices by different NDA state governments. Respective state CMs will be making presentations on their initiatives," Sahasrabuddhe said a day before the meeting.
Sources said that leaders will also deliberate upon forthcoming events like the first anniversary of the Modi government in its third term, a decade of International Yoga Day and the 50th anniversary of Emergency.
A formal discussion on the floor strategy for the upcoming Monsoon Session, the first since Operation Sindoor, is also likely to feature in the meeting.