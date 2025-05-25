PM Modi chairs NDA CMs, deputies’ meet after NITI Aayog, Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: A day after the NITI Aayog meeting and the successful completion of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a day-long meeting with Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states.

The NDA’s CMs and deputy CMs conclave is aimed at brainstorming on development and other issues of good governance and its practices being followed by the NDA ruled states.

The agenda of the meeting included the success of Operation Sindoor, the announcement of caste enumeration as part of the national census, the first anniversary of Modi 3.0, and good governance practices.

Sources said the NDA CMs and deputy CMs welcomed the Prime Minister and hailed his decision to carry out Operation Sindoor against terror outfits in Pakistan and PoK areas after the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

As soon as PM Modi arrived at the conclave venue, NDA leaders welcomed him with roses and expressed their support for his national leadership and actions taken against terrorism. Poll-bound state Bihar CM Nitish Kumar along with his deputy CMs is also attending the meet besides AP CM C Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and others.