RSS chief calls for making Bharat mighty; says country facing 'wickedness of evil forces' on borders

NEW DELHI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has called for unity in the Hindu society and making Bharat so mighty in military power and economy that it cannot be "conquered" even if "multiple powers come" together.

He, however, stressed that strength should be combined with virtues and righteousness as a "mere brute power" can be directionless leading to "blatant violence".

India has no option but to be powerful as it has been "witnessing the wickedness of the evil forces" on all its borders, Bhagwat said in an interview published in the latest issue of RSS-linked weekly magazine Organiser.

The interview was conducted following the meeting of RSS' highest decision-making body Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha in Bengaluru about two months ago.

"We must strive for strength. As we pray through the daily prarthana (prayer): 'Ajayyam cha visvasya dehisa saktim' (Grant us such strength that globally we are invincible)," Bhagat told the magazine when asked to share the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's vision on national security, military strength and economic power.

He stressed that India must not be dependent on others for national security. "True strength is internal. We should be able to defend ourselves. No one should be able to conquer us, not even if multiple powers come together."

"There are evil forces in the world that are aggressive by nature," he said, adding, "We have no option but to be powerful as we have been witnessing the wickedness of the evil forces on all our borders."

"A virtuous person is not safe just because of his virtues. Hence virtues should be combined with strength. Mere brute power can be directionless, leading to blatant blatant violence. Hence power should be combined with righteousness," Bhagwat underlined.

Continuing with his argument, the RSS chief said, "So we must worship both virtue and strength. For the protection of the good, for the destruction of the wicked -- this should be the nature of our power."

"When no option is available, then wickedness has to be eradicated forcefully," he said. "We are not doing this to dominate world trade, but to ensure that everyone should be able to lead a peaceful, healthy and empowered life."