RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urges unified, selfless effort for nation's progress

NEW DELHI: In a recent interview with a group of journalists, RSS chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat spoke about the organisation's ideology, its service to the nation, the challenges it faces, and how it functions. He also addressed some common misconceptions held by people outside the organisation.

Dr. Bhagwat said, "After the 1990s, it was proved that the nation can be governed based on this thought and qualities. Now, the next stage is to ensure that, following the same thought process and qualities, the entire society works with sincerity and selflessness, leaving aside all differences, and starts working for the nation to take it to the pinnacle of glory."

He stated the need for everyone in society to rise above divisions of caste and creed to preserve the true essence of Sanatana Dharma. Dr. Bhagwat stressed the importance of keeping Bharat a prosperous nation that promotes peace and equality, stating that these values are at the heart of the country. He also highlighted the need for internal dialogue, strength, and unity to fight against evil forces in the world.

When asked specifically about Hinduism, the RSS chief said, "To unite the entire Hindu society and take Bharat to the pinnacle of glory — and eventually extend this transformation to the whole world. Dr. Hedgewar envisioned this as early as 1920. He urged the Congress to declare that total independence, or purna swarajya, must be our goal and that an independent Bharat should help liberate other nations from capitalist bondage."

Dr. Bhagwat explained that Hindu society and Bharat are deeply connected and intertwined. He also spoke about the role of Swayamsevaks (Sangh volunteers) and the functioning of the Sangh. According to him, Bharat must face the emerging challenges in its development, protect the rights of Hindus, and raise its voice against atrocities faced by Hindus globally.

Note: Details of his interview is posted on RSS official X account