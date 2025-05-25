Supreme Court directs urgent medical care for paralysed rape survivor

NEW DELHI: Hearing the plea of paralysed survivor who was brutally gangraped, tortured and illegally confined for seven months, SC on May 23, directed to admit her to the AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) Trauma Centre, New Delhi, for urgent medical treatment and care.

She continues to remain hopeful for justice as she fights for her life.

The survivor in her plea, in the top court, has requested for urgent medical support as well as directions to the Centre and State government for rehabilitative support through financial assistance to enable her to live with dignity.

Senior lawyer Shobha Gupta representing the survivor, exclusively talking to TNIE, said that the ordeal faced by the the 34-year-old woman due to the repeated acts of gruesome sexual violence, including rape, gangrape, physical abuse and torture in illegal confinement, inflicted by the accused is barbaric and inhuman.

The woman was wheelchair bound and suffering from partial disability when the accused came in contact with her.

"The dehumanising sexual slavery and brutality subjected to the petitioner aggravated her medical condition, and she has become paralysed below the neck, with only minor sensation in her fingers. The acts of extreme sexual violence committed on the petitioner by the accused have left her in a state of irreversible physical disability, emotional trauma, and social destitution," said Gupta, representing the petitioner along with other advocates Dhiraj Philip, Namrata Mahapatra and Achalika Ahuja.

The survivor has been disowned by both her immediate and extended family and does not have any form of familial support, care, or protection.