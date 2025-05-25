Terrorism is shared problem, we must all fight it united: Shashi Tharoor at 9/11 Memorial in NYC

"We hope that a lesson has been learnt by those who perpetrated this attack and by those who finance, train, equip and direct them, but we want to communicate to the world that we will not be sitting quietly if this is repeated,” Tharoor said.

“We want the world to understand that this is not a time for indifference, but for mutual strength and mutual solidarity so that we can all unitedly stand up for the values that the United States has always cherished” - the values of democracy, human freedom, diversity, the coexistence of people of different communities, “none of which, sadly, is in the agenda of those who conducted such attacks.”

Tharoor said India would much rather focus on its own growth and development.

“But if that is going to be thwarted, or attempted to be thwarted by malign people with weapons, then we will answer them in kind.

“That is also part of our message - yes, perpetrators of terror should indeed be brought to justice, and we are not going to stop our hunt for those who did this latest atrocity.

"But we need to think about where these people are based, where they have safe havens, where they are trained, equipped, financed, guided, armed, and often directly directed to perpetrate these horrors. And they too should be accountable for what they have been doing,” he said.

Three of the countries that the delegation will be visiting are currently members of the UN Security Council- Guyana, Panama and permanent member US.