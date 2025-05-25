Tribal woman gang-raped, murdered in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Unimaginable savagery with a 45-year-old tribal woman by two tribal male neighbours has been reported from Khalwa area of southwestern Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district.

The mother of two young sons was allegedly gang-raped by two men (both neighbours) aged between 25 and 38 years. She was subsequently subjected to unimaginable torture by the two accused, who allegedly inserted some hard and blunt object (possibly an iron rod) into her private parts, causing severe damage to her internal organs, which led to her death some hours later.

Both the accused, who hail from the same Korku tribe to which the woman also belonged to, have been arrested and booked for murder and gang rape.

Importantly, the woman and the accused were neighbours and knew each other very well.

According to sources associated with the ongoing police probe, the woman went with her neighbour Hari Palvi to a marriage in the village on Friday evening. She and Hari along with another woman returned from the marriage late at night.