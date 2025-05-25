Uttarakhand CAT bench issues contempt notices to Cabinet Secretary, two top officials in Sanjiv Chaturvedi case

DEHRADUN: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT)'s Nainital Bench has issued contempt notices to three of India's most senior bureaucrats: Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra, and Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) Secretary P. Daniel.

Issued on Wednesday, the notices relate to the downgrading of IFS officer Sanjeev Chaturvedi's appraisal report.

It is the first case that a Cabinet Secretary has received such a notice in a service matter.

The CAT's action, according to sources, stems from a February 23, 2023, order. This order was prompted by Chaturvedi's application seeking documents related to high-profile corruption inquiries he conducted during his tenure as Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO).

Chaturvedi alleges his 2015-16 Appraisal Report was downgraded due to these actions, leading him to file his original petition in July 2017.

These contempt notices arise from a petition filed by whistleblower IFS officer Sanjeev Chaturvedi in December 2023, alleging non-compliance with previous Tribunal orders.

The CAT had earlier, on April 21, 2023, issued 'show cause' notices, questioning "why contempt proceedings shall not be initiated against them for non-compliance of orders dated 23.02.2023 and 23.03.2023 passed by the Tribunal."

The next hearing is fixed for July 9. As senior counsel Sudershan Goyal explained to TNIE, "The core dispute involves CAT's February and March 2023 orders, directing officials to provide Chaturvedi with documents related to alleged closures of high-profile corruption enquiries he conducted as Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO)."