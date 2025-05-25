Uttarakhand CAT bench issues contempt notices to Cabinet Secretary, two top officials in Sanjiv Chaturvedi case

DEHRADUN: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT)'s Nainital Bench has issued contempt notices to three of India's most senior bureaucrats: Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra, and Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) Secretary P. Daniel.
Issued on Wednesday, the notices relate to the downgrading of IFS officer Sanjeev Chaturvedi's appraisal report.
It is the first case that a Cabinet Secretary has received such a notice in a service matter.
The CAT's action, according to sources, stems from a February 23, 2023, order. This order was prompted by Chaturvedi's application seeking documents related to high-profile corruption inquiries he conducted during his tenure as Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO).
Chaturvedi alleges his 2015-16 Appraisal Report was downgraded due to these actions, leading him to file his original petition in July 2017.
These contempt notices arise from a petition filed by whistleblower IFS officer Sanjeev Chaturvedi in December 2023, alleging non-compliance with previous Tribunal orders.
The CAT had earlier, on April 21, 2023, issued 'show cause' notices, questioning "why contempt proceedings shall not be initiated against them for non-compliance of orders dated 23.02.2023 and 23.03.2023 passed by the Tribunal."
The next hearing is fixed for July 9. As senior counsel Sudershan Goyal explained to TNIE, "The core dispute involves CAT's February and March 2023 orders, directing officials to provide Chaturvedi with documents related to alleged closures of high-profile corruption enquiries he conducted as Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO)."
Chaturvedi maintains his 2015-16 appraisal was downgraded due to these actions, prompting his original petition in July 2017.
While AIIMS, Delhi, obtained a stay on these CAT orders from the Nainital High Court in May 2023, the High Court crucially clarified in May 2024 that the Cabinet Secretary, Union Health Secretary, and CVC were not covered by this stay.
Despite this clarification, Chaturvedi alleges the documents remain withheld.
The Cabinet Secretary's direct involvement in the matter dates back to December 2017, when the Centre initially sought to remove his name from the petition. However, CAT rejected this request in April 2018, ruling him a "necessary party" due to his approval for Chaturvedi's deputation and the specific prayers made against him.
The current action marks the tenth contempt proceeding initiated by Chaturvedi against senior central government officials.
His notable past cases include notices issued by the Nainital High Court to the DoPT Secretary (Oct 2023) and former Union Health Secretary (July 2019); by the Delhi High Court to three CBI officers (Sep 2023, Mar 2024); and by CAT to the Union Forest and Environment Secretary (Feb 2023) and its Chairman (Feb 2019).
Sanjeev Chaturvedi is widely known for his unwavering commitment to fighting corruption. His distinguished career includes service in the Government of Haryana and later as Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) at AIIMS, Delhi, where he unearthed numerous corruption cases. His relentless efforts earned him the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award in July 2015.