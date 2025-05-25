Waqf Act aimed at grabbing Muslim properties, Sikhs could be next target: Punjab Congress chief Warring

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress president and Member of Parliament from Ludhiana, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, on Sunday alleged that the BJP government at the Centre had hatched a major conspiracy to seize 44 lakh acres of Muslim land by bringing in the Waqf Act.

He further claimed that after targeting Muslims, the saffron party’s next focus could be the Sikh community, and similar actions could be taken against the properties of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Addressing the ‘Samvidhan Bachao Sabha’ at Malerkotla, Warring alleged that the BJP had created an atmosphere of fear among Muslims across the country. Asserting that the BJP was against Muslims, he pointed out that of the 240 MPs the BJP had in the Lok Sabha, not one of them was a Muslim.

He expressed confidence that the BJP and the RSS would not be allowed to succeed in Punjab, a state where people live in harmony. “There are places in Punjab where the Sikh community has provided land for mosques and graveyards for the Muslim brethren,” he said.

He further alleged that the BJP government at the Centre and the AAP government in the state were undermining the Constitution by muzzling the voice of the opposition. He pointed out how the BJP was using central investigating agencies like the ED, the CBI and the Income Tax Department against political opponents.