15 foreign universities to open campuses in India this academic year

NEW DELHI: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that 15 foreign universities will be opening their branches in India by this academic year, particularly in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics streams.

The University of Liverpool, on Monday, formally accorded permission to open its campus in Bengaluru.

A ceremony to hand over the Letter of Intent (LoI) to the University officials was held at New Delhi, which was presided over by Pradhan. This will be the second foreign university to be issued LoI under the UGC (Setting Up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023, a release from PIB said.

Pradhan said, “The University of Liverpool is the fourth foreign university to publicly announce its presence in India. By this academic year, 15 foreign universities will be coming to India, especially in STEMB.”

The university was found in 1881 and is a member of the prestigious Russel Group.

The University of Southampton was the first foreign university to receive a LoI from the UGC in 2023 and could open its campus later this year.

The Minister said, “To make the country a VIKSIT Bharat by 2047, the implementation of NEP 2020 in letter and spirit is the key to actualise this ambition. One of the primary recommendations of NEP 2020 is rooted, futuristic and global education and the aim is to produce global citizens.”