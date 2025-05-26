413 Pakistani drone attacks foiled on Western Border after Operation Sindoor, says BSF IG Garg

JAIPUR: In retaliation for Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian Armed Forces, Pakistan launched 413 drones and several Chinese-made missiles into Indian territory along the western border, but all efforts were thwarted by India's robust air defence system.

India displayed its defence prowess as the BSF, Army and Air Force successfully foiled each threat and not a single Indian soldier was harmed, thanks to the efficient performance of India's air defence system.

Addressing a press conference in Jodhpur on Monday, BSF Rajasthan Frontier IG M Garg said Pakistan had launched the attack with full preparation and tried to target several sensitive locations, including the Phalodi airbase in Rajasthan, but all efforts were neutralised.

"Not only did it (Pak) send drones and missiles, but also moved Army units and tanks close to the border. However, Indian forces were already on high alert to deal with the offensive," he said.

IG Garg revealed that Pakistan carried out a total of 413 drone attacks across the border districts of Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Sriganganagar.

“All drones were intercepted and shot down mid-air by India’s air defence system,” he stated.

“The Indian forces responded with precise timing and wherever necessary.” Thanks to this timely response and prior preparedness using modern technology, not a single civilian casualty was reported along the western border.