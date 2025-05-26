413 Pakistani drone attacks foiled on Western Border after Operation Sindoor, says BSF IG Garg

JAIPUR: In retaliation for Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian Armed Forces, Pakistan launched 413 drones and several Chinese-made missiles into Indian territory along the western border, but all efforts were thwarted by India's robust air defence system.
India displayed its defence prowess as the BSF, Army and Air Force successfully foiled each threat and not a single Indian soldier was harmed, thanks to the efficient performance of India's air defence system.
Addressing a press conference in Jodhpur on Monday, BSF Rajasthan Frontier IG M Garg said Pakistan had launched the attack with full preparation and tried to target several sensitive locations, including the Phalodi airbase in Rajasthan, but all efforts were neutralised.
"Not only did it (Pak) send drones and missiles, but also moved Army units and tanks close to the border. However, Indian forces were already on high alert to deal with the offensive," he said.
IG Garg revealed that Pakistan carried out a total of 413 drone attacks across the border districts of Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Sriganganagar.
“All drones were intercepted and shot down mid-air by India’s air defence system,” he stated.
“The Indian forces responded with precise timing and wherever necessary.” Thanks to this timely response and prior preparedness using modern technology, not a single civilian casualty was reported along the western border.
“While a wall of someone’s house collapsed and another house suffered minor damage, the overall impact was minimal due to our advance planning and use of cutting-edge resources,” he added.
The IG also confirmed that Pakistan’s missiles were armed and potentially lethal, but none succeeded in breaching Indian territory. “Before they could touch Indian soil, our anti-missile systems destroyed them mid-air. What landed on the ground was only debris or empty shells,” he clarified.
Responding to questions about developments across the border during Operation Sindoor, IG Garg said, “Pakistan had deployed its army along its side of the border, but our soldiers did not retreat even an inch. Both countries have now announced a ceasefire, but Operation Sindoor has not ended — it has only been temporarily suspended.”
He emphasized that the BSF remains fully prepared for ground combat. “BSF has always been at the frontline. Even during Operation Sindoor, while Pakistan evacuated many villages, we didn’t need to evacuate even one. Our jawans stood firm, and so did the people of our border villages — shoulder to shoulder with the nation.”
Highlighting the role of women in the forces, IG Garg praised the women personnel of BSF’s ‘Seema Bhavani’ unit. “Everyone was ready to help each other. The courage and commitment displayed by our women soldiers proved that India's women's power is second to none. They stood guard on the border with the same passion and bravery as the men, 24 hours a day. Their dedication is truly commendable.”