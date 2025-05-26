AI ambitions: Software strength meets hardware hurdle

NEW DELHI: India is making an assertive push toward AI self-reliance through a set of national policies aimed at reducing dependence on foreign technologies. Flagship programmes like the National Strategy for AI (#AIForAll) and the IndiaAI Mission focus on inclusive innovation, expanding compute capacity, and building sovereign data ecosystems. Complementary efforts such as Bhashini, the DPDPA 2023, and the National Semiconductor Mission target responsible AI, data protection, and domestic chip manufacturing.
India’s strength in software is well established. With over 1.5 million engineers graduating annually and global tech giants hiring extensively in the country, India is the world’s largest exporter of software and IT services. This software edge forms the bedrock of its AI ambitions.