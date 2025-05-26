Allahabad HC rejects plea to implead Radha Rani in Krishna Janmabhoomi title suit

LUCKNOW: In the Krishna Janmabhoomi - Shahi Eidgah title dispute case, the Allahabad High Court has rejected the Hindu side’s plea to implead deity Shriji Radha Rani in the case on the grounds that "Pauranic illustrations are considered hearsay evidence.”

The Court said that Shriji Radha Rani was not a necessary or proper party to be impleaded in the case, and if she was included, it would change the basic nature of the title suit.

The plea was filed under Order 1 Rule 10 of the Civil Procedure Code by advocate Anil Kumar Singh Bishen, who represented Shriji Radha Rani through her “next friend” Reena N Singh.

The applicant had urged the court to make Shriji Radha Rani a joint plaintiff in Original Suit No. 7 of 2023, which was filed by Shri Bhagwan Shrikrishna Lala Virajman and others against the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board and the Shahi Idgah Masjid Committee.

The suit pertains to 13.37 acres of land in Mathura, which the plaintiffs claim is Lord Krishna’s birthplace.

They claim that the Shahi Idgah Masjid was illegally built during the Mughal period by demolishing this holy site. The plaintiffs have presented historical records, reports from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and references of Hindu scriptures to support their claim demanding the removal of the structure.

In her plea, Shriji Radha Rani’s side argued that she was deeply connected with Lord Krishna and was his eternal consort; she also had the rights over the disputed land.