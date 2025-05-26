Amit Shah talks tough on terrorism, vows to end Naxalism by 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday kick-started the campaign for the much-awaited local body elections in Maharashtra by asserting that "Operation Sindoor," under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a strong message not only to Pakistan but to the entire world.
Shah emphasized that no one should trouble the Indian Army, its people, or its borders—otherwise, they will face serious consequences.
While addressing a rally in Nanded—the hometown of former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan—Shah continued: “We are committed to protecting India's borders and safeguarding its citizens. There will be no compromise on the country’s security."
The Home Minister said that under PM Modi’s leadership, India has emerged as a strong nation.
"We are moving steadily toward becoming a developed nation by 2047. We will respond forcefully to any attempts to destabilize us.
Amit Shah went on to highlight India’s strengthened defense capabilities, noting that the country’s air defense systems are so robust that they have prevented enemy drones and missiles from entering Indian territory.
“Earlier, they attacked us in Uri, and we responded with a surgical strike. They hit us in Pulwama, and we carried out an airstrike. And when terrorists targeted Pahalgam, we launched Operation Sindoor, which successfully destroyed their terror hotspots,” he concluded, emphasizing the Modi government's assertive defense policy.
Shah also spoke about Operation Black Forest, which was aimed at dismantling Naxal and Maoist networks.
Elaborating on the situation in Chhattisgarh, Shah said the CRPF, Chhattisgarh Police, and BSF forces destroyed Naxal hubs located at altitudes of 5,000 feet, resulting in the deaths of 31 Naxals. So far, 36 more Naxals have been killed, and many others have either surrendered or been arrested,” he stated.
“We are committed to eradicating Naxalism from India, and our target is to end it completely by March 31, 2026,” Shah declared.
Remembering Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Shah said, “If Balasaheb were alive today, he would have hugged PM Modi after Operation Sindoor.” He criticized current Shiv Sena leaders for making “stupid remarks” about all-party delegations visiting foreign countries to expose Pakistan’s terror activities.
He also targeted NCP leader Sharad Pawar, accusing him of failing to do anything significant for Maharashtra.
Elections for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and 20 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra have been pending for a long time. Recently, the Supreme Court directed the State Election Commission to conduct these elections within the next four months, following a detailed election schedule.