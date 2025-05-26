Amit Shah talks tough on terrorism, vows to end Naxalism by 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday kick-started the campaign for the much-awaited local body elections in Maharashtra by asserting that "Operation Sindoor," under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a strong message not only to Pakistan but to the entire world.

Shah emphasized that no one should trouble the Indian Army, its people, or its borders—otherwise, they will face serious consequences.

While addressing a rally in Nanded—the hometown of former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan—Shah continued: “We are committed to protecting India's borders and safeguarding its citizens. There will be no compromise on the country’s security."

The Home Minister said that under PM Modi’s leadership, India has emerged as a strong nation.

"We are moving steadily toward becoming a developed nation by 2047. We will respond forcefully to any attempts to destabilize us.

Amit Shah went on to highlight India’s strengthened defense capabilities, noting that the country’s air defense systems are so robust that they have prevented enemy drones and missiles from entering Indian territory.

“Earlier, they attacked us in Uri, and we responded with a surgical strike. They hit us in Pulwama, and we carried out an airstrike. And when terrorists targeted Pahalgam, we launched Operation Sindoor, which successfully destroyed their terror hotspots,” he concluded, emphasizing the Modi government's assertive defense policy.