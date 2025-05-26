Bhagwat says no option but to be powerful in face of evil forces at our borders

Narrating the journey of the RSS from 1925, he said that the goal of the Sangh is “to work for overall development of the Rashtra by protecting dharma, culture and society.” He said Hindustan is a Hindu Rashtra. “The entire Hindu society is the custodian of this nation. The nature and sanskriti of this country is Hindu. Therefore, this is a Hindu Rashtra,” the RSS chief said.

When asked about Hindus being targeted in Bagladesh, he said, “Someone will worry about Hindus, only when Hindus are strong enough. As Hindu society and Bharat are intertwined, a glorious nature of Hindu society will bring in glory for Bharat.”

Bhagwat said India must not be dependent on others for internal security. “We should be able to defend ourselves. No one should be able to conquer us, not even if multiple powers come together,” he asserted.

“Hindu society must awaken now. Forgetting divisions and selfishness, we need to shape our personal, family, social and professional life based on the ‘dharmik’ values rooted in Hindutva. That will pave the way for a powerful, righteous and self-reliant Bharat,” he added.