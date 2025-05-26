Constable shot dead during raid to arrest wanted criminal in Ghaziabad

NOIDA: A 32-year-old police constable from Noida was shot dead during a late-night raid in Ghaziabad’s Mussoorie area while attempting to apprehend a wanted criminal, police said on Monday.

The deceased, Constable Saurabh, was part of a team from the Phase-III Police Station in Noida that was conducting a raid to arrest Qadir, a known history-sheeter with 16 criminal cases registered against him. The operation took place following a case filed at the Phase-III station.

According to a police spokesperson, the team successfully located Qadir, but as they moved in to arrest him, he and his associates opened fire and hurled stones at the police team in an attempt to escape. During the assault, Constable Saurabh was shot in the head.

He was immediately taken to Yashoda Hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Saurabh, a native of Shamli, was a dedicated officer posted at the Phase-III station. Sub-inspectors Sachin Rathi, Udit Singh, Sumit, and Nikhil sustained injuries during the incident.

Qadir, currently in custody, has 16 criminal cases filed against him and is a history-sheeter of Thana Mussoorie, the officer said.

“His death has caused a huge loss to the police department,” the spokesperson said, referring to Constable Saurabh.