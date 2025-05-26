Day after PM lauds caste census, Congress fires back with his past videos criticizing survey demand

NEW DELHI: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the decision to conduct a caste census, the Congress on Monday took a swipe at him and posted videos of him from last two years criticising the opposition's party's demand for such a survey.

Prime Minister Modi asserted on Sunday that caste enumeration is a step towards bringing into the mainstream of development those left behind, as he emphasised that his government does not believe in caste politics but in the empowerment of the marginalised.

He made the remarks at a conclave of NDA chief ministers and deputy chief ministers.

Two resolutions, one hailing the valour of armed forces and PM Modi's brave leadership in the context of the recent military action and another praising the decision of caste enumeration in the next census- were passed at the conclave.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared two video clips of the prime minister in which he is heard criticising the opposition's pitch for a caste census.

"On April 30, 2025, in the period between the Pahalgam terror attacks and the launch of Operation Sindoor, the Modi government unexpectedly and suddenly announced a caste census.

Yesterday, the PM expectedly took full credit for it in the NDA CMs meeting," Ramesh said.