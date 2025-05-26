EC declares five Assembly bypolls across four states

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced the schedule for holding Assembly bypolls to fill vacancies from two segments in Gujarat and one each in Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal. Voting for the same will take place on June 19 and counting on June 23.

In Gujarat, the bypoll to the Kadi seat was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki. Another bypoll to the Visavadar seat in the state is taking place due to the resignation of sitting member Bhayani Bhupendrabhai. The byelection to the Visavadar seat is likely to be a triangular contest, with the AAP already announcing its candidate and Congress stating that it would go solo in the bypoll.

In Kerala, the byelection will be held in Nilambur to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of PV Anvar, an LDF-backed MLA, in January this year. He was appointed convenor of the Kerala unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The ruling Left Democratic Front and Opposition UDF in Kerala are working overtime to fix their candidates for the seat.

Further, in Punjab, the byelection will be held in Ludhiana West as the seat fell vacant because of the demise of Gurpreet Bassi Gogi. Likewise, the byelection to the Kaliganj Assembly seat in West Bengal has been necessitated due to the death of sitting Assembly member Nasiruddin Ahamed. He died of a cardiac arrest in February this year.

Earlier, on May 23, in line with various initiatives aimed at enhancing voter initiative and streamlining poll day arrangements, the ECI had issued two more comprehensive instructions for providing mobile deposit facilities for voters outside the polling stations and rationalising norms for canvassing, according to an official statement.