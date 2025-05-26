Four senior citizens die after car plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: A tragic accident in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district claimed the lives of four elderly people after a car veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge. The incident occurred Monday night in the Badiyar Garh area, under the Kirti Nagar development block.

According to Kirti Nagar Tehsildar Pradeep Kandari, “The deceased have been identified as 70-year-old Darshan Singh Aswal, son of Hari Singh; 70-year-old Dharam Singh Aswal, son of Peetambar Singh; 65-year-old Karn Singh Panwar, son of Ram Singh; and 60-year-old Rajendra Singh Panwar, son of Jeet Singh Panwar, all residents of Malgad village.”

The victims had travelled from Malgad to Badiyar Garh to participate in a religious ceremony and were returning home when the driver lost control on a sharp, narrow turn.

The vehicle fell approximately 50 metres into the gorge.

Local residents alerted the authorities, and a team from the Tehsil administration and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) conducted a rescue operation to retrieve the bodies and transport them to the base hospital in Srinagar.

Kirtinagar Kotwali Station House Officer Inspector Devraj Sharma said, “The car fell into a deep gorge near the village.” He added, “The causes of the road accident are being thoroughly investigated.”

Police and SDRF teams launched the rescue operation immediately after the incident was reported.

The accident has sent shockwaves through the community, with locals demanding improved safety measures along the route to prevent future tragedies.