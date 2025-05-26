Heavy rainfall in Mumbai causes waterlogging, disrupts traffic; train services hit, several flights delayed

A few hours of intense rainfall on Monday morning led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas of Mumbai and inundated railway tracks, disrupting road traffic and slowing suburban train services during rush hour, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a “Nowcast” warning forecasting thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 50–60 kmph at isolated places. The island city was hit hardest, with areas like Dadar, Mahim, Parel, Bandra, Kalachowki and Chinchpokli receiving heavy rain.

Railway tracks on the Central Railway network were waterlogged at Masjid, Byculla, Dadar, Matunga and Badlapur stations. “The movement of suburban locals is on, but with reduced speed at few locations,” said Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway. A spokesperson added that trains were delayed by eight to ten minutes due to low visibility and water on the tracks.

On the Western Railway corridor, officials said services were running normally, though commuters reported delays on social media.

Heavy showers are also impacting flight operations. Reports say that over 250 flights have been affected.