Heavy rainfall in Mumbai causes waterlogging, disrupts traffic; train services hit, several flights delayed

A few hours of intense rainfall on Monday morning led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas of Mumbai and inundated railway tracks, disrupting road traffic and slowing suburban train services during rush hour, officials said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a “Nowcast” warning forecasting thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 50–60 kmph at isolated places. The island city was hit hardest, with areas like Dadar, Mahim, Parel, Bandra, Kalachowki and Chinchpokli receiving heavy rain.
Railway tracks on the Central Railway network were waterlogged at Masjid, Byculla, Dadar, Matunga and Badlapur stations. “The movement of suburban locals is on, but with reduced speed at few locations,” said Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway. A spokesperson added that trains were delayed by eight to ten minutes due to low visibility and water on the tracks.
On the Western Railway corridor, officials said services were running normally, though commuters reported delays on social media.
Heavy showers are also impacting flight operations. Reports say that over 250 flights have been affected.
Vehicular traffic was affected in several parts of the city due to waterlogging and reduced visibility. Low-lying areas such as King's Circle, Mantralaya, Dadar TT East, Parel TT, Kalachowki and Dadar station were among the worst-hit.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the highest rainfall was recorded at the Nariman Point fire station (104 mm), followed by the A Ward Office (86 mm), Colaba pumping station (83 mm), and the Municipal Head Office (80 mm). Overall, the island city received an average of 58 mm of rain in 24 hours ending at 8 am, compared to 19 mm in the eastern suburbs and 15 mm in the western suburbs.
The intensity of the rain reduced around 10 am, though skies remained overcast. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall for the next 24 hours with a generally cloudy sky and the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds (30–40 kmph) at isolated locations.
High tides of 4.75 metres and 4.17 metres are expected at 11.24 am and 11.09 pm respectively, while low tides of 1.63 metres and 0.04 metres are likely at 5.18 pm Monday and 5.21 am Tuesday, the BMC said.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the situation in Thane district and other rain-affected areas, holding discussions with disaster management officials to assess preparedness and response measures.
He directed the administration to ensure timely and effective steps to minimise disruption to public life and prevent any loss of life or property due to the heavy rainfall. Shinde also instructed the disaster response machinery to remain on high alert and ensure swift deployment of relief and rescue operations wherever needed. Special focus, he said, must be given to monitoring flood-prone roads, bridges, and power lines.
Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate has cautioned farmers against rushing into sowing activities, warning that the early onset of the monsoon may not be sustained. He noted that the monsoon arrived about ten days early in southern Konkan and is likely to continue only till May 27. Farmers should remain alert and wait for more consistent rainfall before beginning sowing, he advised.
The southwest monsoon made an early entry into Maharashtra on Sunday, marking the earliest onset over the state in 35 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The monsoon is expected to advance to Mumbai and other regions within the next three days.
"Conditions are favourable for further advance into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, more parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Karnataka including Bengaluru, some parts of Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, more parts of west-central and north Bay of Bengal, and some more parts of northeastern states during the next three days," the IMD said in a statement.
The monsoon had reached Kerala on Saturday, nearly a week ahead of its normal onset date of June 1.
(With inputs from Sudhir Suryawanshi , PTI)