India resumes granting visas in six categories to Afghan nationals

NEW DELHI: India has re-started issuing visas to citizens of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan in six categories, including Student, Business, Medical, Medical Attendant, Entry and UN Diplomat, according to notification issued by the government.

Incidentally, the government’s decision has come nearly five years after India suspended all visa services to Afghan nationals and had closed its embassies and consulates following a regime change in that country.

In the mean time, though the government of India did not make any formal announcement with regard to the resumption of visa services to Afghan nationals, a window on the country’s visa portal has been created for online application, which reads ‘Afghan Visa (For Afghanistan National) Apply Here’.

On the portal, once somebody clicks on the window, the next page opens with six separate links – Business Visa, Student Visa, Medical Visa, Medical Attendant Visa, Entry Visa and UN Diplomat Visa and on the website it is written “Afghan nationals may apply for an online visa”.

According to the guidelines issued on the website, the applicant must upload “a recent front facing photograph with white background and photo/bio page of Passport and National Identity Card (Tazkira) containing personal details such as name, date of birth, nationality, expiry date etc.”