Intense oil spill mitigation efforts launched by Coast Guard after Liberian cargo ship sank off Kerala coast

NEW DELHI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has intensified surveillance and spill mitigation efforts and mobilised a specialised Pollution Response Vessel, in addition to two of its Offshore Patrol Vessels, after the environmental concerns, including the potential oil spill impact and drifting of debris and cargo emerged.
The situation occurred after the Cargo Ship MV Elsa sank around 15 nautical miles off the coast of Kerala on Sunday.
The ICG said on Monday that it has mobilised ICG Ship Samudra Prahari in addition to its two Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs), which remain on-site for ongoing monitoring, assessment, and pollution response.
The coast guard is also using aerial sorties and specialised dispersal equipment, Ship Samudra Prahari, "a specialised Pollution Response Vessel carrying significant quantities of Oil Spill Dispersant (OSD), along with additional OPVs in PR configuration," said ICG.
To ensure safety, all passing ships have been diverted, and mariners have been warned to navigate cautiously due to floating debris and potential navigation hazards.
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) launched a full-scale pollution response operation following the sinking of the Liberian container vessel MV MSC ELSA 3, which went down on May 25, 2025, approximately 15 nautical miles southwest of Alappuzha, Kerala.
All its 24 crew were rescued by the Coast Guard and Navy.
Within hours of the vessel's submergence, ICG surveillance aircraft detected an oil slick at the site. ICG Ship Saksham, already stationed in pollution response configuration, was deployed immediately.
An ICG Dornier aircraft conducted aerial assessments and dispersed Oil Spill Dispersant (OSD) across the affected zone.
By late morning on May 25, the oil slick was spotted drifting east-southeast from the site of the sinking at a speed of 1.5 to 2 knots. Rough sea conditions and strong winds made response efforts more challenging. Despite the hazardous situation, with over 100 cargo containers floating in the area, some breaking apart and releasing their contents, ICG continued operations with full effect.
A coordination meeting was convened by the Directorate General of Shipping on 25 May 2025, bringing together key stakeholders, including ICG, vessel owners, managers, Kerala state authorities, SDMA, and others to implement an integrated response strategy.
Ship managers M/s MSC have appointed M/s T&T Salvage for cleanup and recovery operations, including container and cargo retrieval and oil removal from the wreck.
The Mercantile Marine Department, Kochi, issued a pollution liability warning to the vessel owners, M/s MSC, under the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958.
The MSC appointed T&T Salvage for container recovery, oil removal, and environmental clean-up. The ICG also advised the Kerala state administration to prepare for shoreline clean-up and to alert local communities not to handle any cargo or debris that may wash ashore.