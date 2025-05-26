Intense oil spill mitigation efforts launched by Coast Guard after Liberian cargo ship sank off Kerala coast

NEW DELHI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has intensified surveillance and spill mitigation efforts and mobilised a specialised Pollution Response Vessel, in addition to two of its Offshore Patrol Vessels, after the environmental concerns, including the potential oil spill impact and drifting of debris and cargo emerged.

The situation occurred after the Cargo Ship MV Elsa sank around 15 nautical miles off the coast of Kerala on Sunday.

The ICG said on Monday that it has mobilised ICG Ship Samudra Prahari in addition to its two Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs), which remain on-site for ongoing monitoring, assessment, and pollution response.

The coast guard is also using aerial sorties and specialised dispersal equipment, Ship Samudra Prahari, "a specialised Pollution Response Vessel carrying significant quantities of Oil Spill Dispersant (OSD), along with additional OPVs in PR configuration," said ICG.

To ensure safety, all passing ships have been diverted, and mariners have been warned to navigate cautiously due to floating debris and potential navigation hazards.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) launched a full-scale pollution response operation following the sinking of the Liberian container vessel MV MSC ELSA 3, which went down on May 25, 2025, approximately 15 nautical miles southwest of Alappuzha, Kerala.

All its 24 crew were rescued by the Coast Guard and Navy.