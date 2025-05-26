J&K: NC, Srinagar MP Ruhullah at odds over abrogation of Article 370

SRINAGAR: The ruling National Conference (NC) and Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah are at odds, once again. Ruhullah, a critic of the NC's policies under the Omar Abdullah government especially with regards to statehood restoration and reservation in J&K, walked out of a NC working committee meeting last week.
Under the chairmanship of party president Farooq Abdullah, an NC working committee meeting was held last week during which seven resolutions — including restoration of special status and immediate restoration of statehood — were passed.
Ruhullah attended the CWC meeting, but left midway. Sources said that Ruhullah, who was displeased by the party's policies under the Omar Abdullah government, had stressed on restoration of Article 370 during the meeting.
“Our focus should not be restoration of statehood but restoration of Article 370,” Ruhullah is said to have told the meeting.
He reportedly said that the party was defeating the reason for which it got the mandate.
“We need to be on the wrong side of the power, and on the right side of the people.”
Ruhullah had played a key role in garnering public support in favour of NC in some Assembly constituencies.
The recent issue has once again attracted public attention on his differences with the party leadership.
NC leader and MLA Tanvir Sadiq has confirmed that Ruhullah left the meeting mid-way.
He, however, said Ruhullah had sought permission from the party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah to leave the meeting as he had to visit an ailing relative.
Ruhullah also posted a Kashmiri couplet by Janbaaz Kishtwari on his X handle.
“Either rise and become such a sukhanvar (orator/poet/speaker) who serves a purpose for the nation; Or sit in the comfort of the zanpaan (palanquin),” stated a post on X by his Office.
It remains to be seen how the NC reacts to Ruhullah’s latest defiance including his critical post.