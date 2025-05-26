J&K: NC, Srinagar MP Ruhullah at odds over abrogation of Article 370

SRINAGAR: The ruling National Conference (NC) and Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah are at odds, once again. Ruhullah, a critic of the NC's policies under the Omar Abdullah government especially with regards to statehood restoration and reservation in J&K, walked out of a NC working committee meeting last week.

Under the chairmanship of party president Farooq Abdullah, an NC working committee meeting was held last week during which seven resolutions — including restoration of special status and immediate restoration of statehood — were passed.

Ruhullah attended the CWC meeting, but left midway. Sources said that Ruhullah, who was displeased by the party's policies under the Omar Abdullah government, had stressed on restoration of Article 370 during the meeting.

“Our focus should not be restoration of statehood but restoration of Article 370,” Ruhullah is said to have told the meeting.

He reportedly said that the party was defeating the reason for which it got the mandate.

“We need to be on the wrong side of the power, and on the right side of the people.”