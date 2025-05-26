NIA arrests CRPF personnel for allegedly leaking sensitive information to Pakistan intelligence officers

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on charges of espionage for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence officers, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Moti Ram Jat, is alleged to have been actively involved in espionage activities and has reportedly been passing on classified information related to national security to Pakistani Intelligence Officers (PIOs) since 2023, they added.

According to officials, the NIA also discovered that Moti Ram Jat had been receiving funds from the PIOs through various channels.

“The NIA, which arrested Moti Ram in Delhi, has been interrogating him. He has been remanded to the agency’s custody until 6 June by a Special Court,” a senior officer confirmed.

Meanwhile, the CRPF said it has dismissed him from the service.

Jat came under the scanner in the course of close monitoring of his social media activity by the CRPF, in coordination with the central agencies, during which he was found to have "acted in violation of established norms and protocols," according to a statement issued by the CRPF.

He was handed over to the NIA for further inquiry, it said.

"Concurrently, the individual has been dismissed from service with effect from 21.05.2025, under the relevant provisions of the Constitution of India read with the CRPF Rules," the statement said.