Patna Diary | Prashant Kishor as Jan Suraaj Party’s CM face

Jan Suraaj Party’s newly elected national president and two-term former MP from Purnea Uday Singh created a flutter in the state’s political circles when he revealed during a media interaction that Prashant Kishor would be the party’s chief ministerial candidate. This is remarkable because Kishor has stated emphatically on numerous occasions that he doesn’t harbour any aspiration to become the CM and that he entered politics just to bring about a positive change in the state. So, how did Kishor change his mind? And more important, since the party will go solo in the Assembly polls later this year, how will the move affect its fortunes?

No tilak? No Hindu: Saraogi on Tejashwi

Senior BJP leader and Bihar minister Sanjay Saraogi mounted a blistering attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav during a recent media interaction, calling into question his Hinduness. Saraogi pointed out how the RJD leader had reportedly wiped off the tilak off his forehead shortly after leaving the temple premises during his visit to the Ahilya Mahotsav in Mithila. He alleged that Tejashwi and his ilk only visit a temple for optics. The saffron party leader insisted to the press that the Yadav scion is a “fake Hindu” and that he cannot be trusted at any cost. But he didn’t stop there. He also claimed that Tejashwi has lost his credibility as a politician.