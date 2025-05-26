PM Modi arrives in Gujarat for two-day visit; holds roadshow in Vadodara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Vadodara on Monday morning upon his arrival in Gujarat for a two-day visit.

Family members of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who came into the spotlight for holding regular press briefings about 'Operation Sindoor', were also present among the enthusiastic crowd that gathered to greet the prime minister.

Colonel Qureshi hails from Vadodara, and her parents, brother Mohammad Sanjay Qureshi and sister Shyna Sunsara, were at the roadshow.

PM Modi was accorded a grand welcome upon his arrival at Vadodara airport around 10 am, and he led a 1 km roadshow to the Airforce station on the outskirts of the city.